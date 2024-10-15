According to the poll panel, in Jharkhand, the number of voters is 2.6 crore (1.31 crore men and 1.29 crore women); a total of 29,562 polling stations would be set up at 20,281 locations in Jharkhand



The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the dates for the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024.

According to the Election Commission, the state will have two-phase assembly polls on November 13 and 20, results on November 23.

In Jharkhand, the notification for the two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 would be issued on October 18 and October 22, and nominations would open that day only, and the last date for filing candidatures would be October 25 and 29. Scrutiny will be held on October 28 and 30 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations will be October 30 and November 1.

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, said that the model code of conduct comes into place right away with the announcement of the poll schedule. Citing the preparations for the polls, the CEC said that they had chosen the middle of the week to deal with the issue of "urban apathy". He said a special meeting would be held soon on this issue.

According to the poll panel, in Jharkhand, the number of voters is 2.6 crore (1.31 crore men and 1.29 crore women). A total of 29,562 polling stations would be set up at 20,281 locations in Jharkhand.



Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Phase 1 Election Dates

Nomination Filing Start Date: 18.10.2024

Nomination Filing End Date: 25.10.2024

Scrutiny of nomination: 28.10.2024

Withdrawal of nomination: 30.10.2024

Voting Date: 13.11.2024

Result Counting Date: 23.11.2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Phase 2 Election Dates

Nomination Filing Start Date: 22.10.2024

Nomination Filing End Date: 29.10.2024

Scrutiny of nomination: 30.10.2024

Withdrawal of nomination: 01.11.2024

Voting Date: 20.11.2024

Result Counting Date: 23.11.2024

The current Jharkhand assembly's term will end on January 5, 2025.

The contest in Jharkhand will be between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which also comprises the Janata Dal-United, and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, as well as the All Jharkhand Students Union.

The 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections:

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the Mahagathbandhan — an opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — unseated the ruling BJP and formed the government. The BJP secured 30 seats, while the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 44 seats, with 7 seats remaining vacant. This gave the alliance a clear majority, comfortably surpassing the 41-seat requirement in the 81-member Assembly.