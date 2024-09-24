Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners held discussions with the political parties, security forces and other stakeholders.

File Pic/PTI

The Election Commission on Tuesday made it clear to the enforcement agencies of the central and state that it will have "zero tolerance towards use of money power" in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, PTI reported.

Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu reviewed the poll preparedness in Jharkhand and held discussions with the political parties, security forces and other stakeholders.

"During the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, state and central GST, RPF, RBI, state police, income tax, enforcement directorate, etc, the commission underscored its focus for inducement-free elections. The commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in the elections," the EC said in a release, as cited by PTI.

According to PTI, the CEC warned the officials to avoid any unnecessary harassment of the public in the name of checking during elections.

All the enforcement agencies were directed by the Election Commission to work in a coordinated manner to "curb illicit liquor, cash and drug inflow in the state besides synchronising and updating their route maps".

The Commission ordered the police and excise department to concentrate on action against liquor and drug kingpins and build backward linkages for wider deterrence besides reviewing inter-state border and Naka arrangements, particularly those which lie on illicit liquor and drug inflow, PTI reported.

The poll panel also directed the officials to pay special attention to the borders of Jharkhand with West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

As the current Jharkhand government's tenure ends in 2024, the state is set to witness an election to the 81-member Legislative Assembly later this year.

There are indications that Jharkhand polls will be held along with elections in the state of Maharashtra. Election Commission officials are visited Jharkhand on September 23 and 24, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will visit the Maharashtra state on September 26 and 28 ahead of the Maharashtra polls. He will meet political parties, administration, and law and order agencies during his visit to the state.

(With Inputs from PTI)