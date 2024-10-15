The poll panel said that the exit polls create expectations that cannot always be met and before getting hopes up, one should look into the specifics of the exit poll -- like where it was held and what was the sample size

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Assembly elections: Huge distortion due to exit polls, need for self-introspection by pollsters, says CEC Rajiv Kumar; watch video x 00:00

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said huge distortion was created due to exit polls, calling for self-introspection by pollsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll panel said that the exit polls create expectations that cannot always be met and before getting hopes up, one should look into the specifics of the exit poll -- like where it was held and what was the sample size.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Exit Polls, CEC Rajiv Kumar says, "A major distortion is being created due to Exit Polls and expectations set by it. This is a matter of deliberation and introspection for the Press, especially for electronic media. In the last few elections, 2-3 things are… pic.twitter.com/xFZ1tYJnna — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

While addressing the press conference to announce dates for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "A major distortion is being created due to Exit Polls and expectations set by it. This is a matter of deliberation and introspection for the Press, especially for electronic media. In the last few elections, 2 to 3 things are happening simultaneously if we look at the entire canvas together...First, an Exit Poll comes - we don't govern it...But there is a need for self-introspection."

“What was the sample size, where was the survey done, how did the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match that result, are there disclosures - all of these need to be seen. There are bodies that govern this...I am sure the time has come that Associations/Bodies which govern, will do some self-regulation,” he added.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also raised concerns about the early trends displayed on TV channels during the initial stages of Assembly election vote counting.

"Counting happens roughly on the third day after the elections end. Expectations rise from 6 pm...but there is no scientific base for this in public disclosure. When counting begins, results start pouring at 8.05-8.10 am. This is nonsense. The first counting (of EVMs) begins at 8.30 am...Are the initial trends to justify the Exit Poll?... We start putting the results at 9.30 am on the website...So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes. The gap between expectations and achievements is nothing but frustration. So, this issue is such that needs some deliberation...," Rajiv Kumar said while announcing dates for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday. The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.