Delhi recorded sales of 24 lakh liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, registering a nearly 18 per cent on-year growth from the corresponding date in 2022

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article 24 lakh liquor bottles sold on New Year's Eve in Delhi, cases of drink driving double x 00:00

Delhi recorded sales of 24 lakh liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, registering a nearly 18 per cent on-year growth from the corresponding date in 2022, newswire PTI reported.

According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) liquor bottles were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops. In December 2023, 4,97,80,240 (4.97 crore) bottles were sold from 635 vends.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data, 24,00,726 (24 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on New Year's Eve (December 31) -- the highest single-day sales during December 2023.

December 31, 2022, witnessed sales of 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles -- also the highest single-day sales figure for that month.

The second highest sales in December 2023 were recorded on Christmas Eve (December 24) when 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold.

On the same day in 2022, the data showed that 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles were sold.

The data also showed that 17,79,379 (17.79 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on December 30, 2023, against 14,66,353 (14.66 lakh) on the same day in 2022.

Mumbai cheesemaker, emcee and DJ tell you how to get the party started

In 2023, the lowest sales were recorded on December 5 when 12,84,222 (12.84 lakh) bottles were sold against 13,81,531 (13.81 lakh) on the same day in 2022.

In 2022, the lowest sales were seen on December 4, with 9,03,835 (9.03 lakh) bottles sold. Sales of liquor bottles breached the 10-lakh every day in December 2023.

As per the data released by traffic officials, 2,120 persons were booked for drinking and driving from December 16 to December 31 in 2023. Compared to previous years, the cases of drink driving and general traffic violations have almost doubled.

Data shows that between December 16 and December 31 in 2022, more than 1,103 persons were booked for drinking and driving. While, in 2021, the number of offenders was only 274 for the same period.

A senior traffic officer said, “We have had double the number of challans issued this year due to active police presence on the streets. People were booked for improper parking, wrong-side driving and for not wearing seat belts.

Traffic police was deployed around all major malls, markets, clubs and arterial roads.”

Over 549 people were booked for drinking and driving between December 30-31, in 2023. Most challans were issued in Kapashera (Southwest Delhi), followed by Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar and Nand Nagri. (With inputs from agencies)