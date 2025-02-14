"A woman was also present. A preliminary investigation revealed that Sagar and the woman had known each other for some time," official said.

A 24-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel room in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Friday, police said.

The man was identified as Abhinav Sagar, a resident of Nihal Vihar.

The police received a PCR call at 7:12 am. When a police team reached the spot, it found the man hanging inside the room, an officer said.

"A woman was also present. A preliminary investigation revealed that Sagar and the woman had known each other for some time," he said.

They had an argument on Thursday that might have prompted Sagar to take the step, he added.

A crime team inspected the spot and forensic evidence was collected. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation, the officer said.

