The incident took place in Telangana early on Thursday after which the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained four persons when the train arrived at Nagpur in Maharashtra

A 25-year-old man was killed by some people on the moving Hyderabad-Delhi Dakshin Express train after he confronted them for stealing his money on Thursday, police said in Nagpur.

The incident took place in Telangana early on Thursday after which the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained four people when the train arrived at Nagpur in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported.



The victim, Shashank Ramsingh Raj, was a resident of Rajapur Kaimhara in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. He was travelling from Secunderabad to Jhansi, the police said.



Raj and his friends were sleeping near a toilet in the train's general compartment when four people allegedly stole Rs 1,700 from his pocket around 3.30 am, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said.

When the thieves stole the mobile phone of another passenger, Raj snatched it from them, PTI reported.



He later realised that the money he was carrying was missing and confronted the thieves, demanding that they return it, the officer said.



A brawl then broke out during which the accused kicked and punched Raj mercilessly and also assaulted other passengers, he added.

After the fight, Raj vomitted blood and fell unconscious, the officer said.

When the train reached Nagpur station at 9.15 am, the railway doctors examined Raj and pronounced him dead, the personnel added.

While two of the accused were caught by the passengers, the others hid in the train.



The GRP at Nagpur later detained the four accused, identified as Mohd Fayyaz Mohd Hashimuddin and Mohd Amam Mohd Akbar, both aged 19; Sayyad Sameer Sayyad Jimal, 18; and M Shyam Koteshwar Rao, 21, all residents of Hyderabad, the officer said.

The railway police in Nagpur registered a first information report (FIR) on charges of murder against the accused and later transferred the case to GRP at Mancherial in Telangana, he informed.

Two killed in fight at beer shop near UP-Bihar border

Two young men were brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons at a beer shop in a village near the Bihar border in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Wednesday night, officials said Thursday.

The incident triggered protests by the victims' families as well as villagers, who blocked the national highway, demanding justice, PTI reported.

According to police, the victims, 23-year-old Prashant Gupta and 24-year-old Golu Verma, had gone to a licensed beer shop in Kotwa Narayanpur village on Wednesday night when an argument broke out, which led to a fight. During the scuffle, some assailants attacked Gupta and Verma with sharp weapons, including an axe, killing them on the spot.

Outraged by the murders, the victims' families and villagers placed the bodies on the national highway, blocking the Ghazipur-Bharauli Road. They raised slogans against the police, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh, arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters, after which the road was cleared late at night.

"The police have taken both the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem after completing necessary legal formalities. Based on complaints from the families, an FIR has been registered against four named individuals under relevant sections of the law," SP Singh said.

"Three teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and legal proceedings are ongoing. Peace has been restored in the area," he added.

(With PTI inputs)