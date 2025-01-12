Breaking News
28 rescued after 16-hour-long operation at Kannauj railway station

Updated on: 13 January,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Kannauj
Agencies |

Top

The shuttering of the under-construction building on the station premises had collapsed Saturday afternoon, trapping the workers

28 rescued after 16-hour-long operation at Kannauj railway station

Rescue personnel at the incident site on Sunday evening. Pic/PTI

28 rescued after 16-hour-long operation at Kannauj railway station
The rescue operation at the Kannauj railway station following a building collapse concluded Sunday evening with rescuers pulling out 28 workers safely after a 16-hour-long operation, officials said. All the rescued workers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. No fatalities have been reported.


The shuttering of the under-construction building on the station premises had collapsed Saturday afternoon, trapping the workers. The rescue teams, including personnel from the national and state disaster response force and the railways, worked through the cold night to clear the debris and safely pull out the trapped workers.


The North Eastern Railway (NER)  officials have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries and up to R2.5 lakh for those with serious injuries.


North Eastern Railways orders probe

The North Eastern Railway has ordered a high-level investigation and formed a four-member probe committee to investigate the causes of the lentil collapse incident, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh. The committee includes the Chief Engineer, Chief Administrative Officer/ RSP, Chief Safety Officer and Principal Chief Safety Commissioner.

The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured but they are out of danger, said a top police official on Saturday. Taking stock of the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said it would be investigated and the guilty would be punished.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

