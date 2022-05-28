3 held with 7 kg narcotics, 2 IEDs in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7 RR recovered seven kgs of heroin-like narcotics substance as well as two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top last evening

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people and recovered seven kilograms of a heroin-like narcotic substance and two IEDs from their possession.

A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7 RR recovered seven kgs of heroin-like narcotics substance as well as two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top last evening, said J&K police.

Initial investigations revealed that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the law, investigation has been taken up.

