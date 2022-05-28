Breaking News
3 held with 7 kg narcotics, 2 IEDs in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Updated on: 28 May,2022 02:59 PM IST  |  Kupwara
ANI |

A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7 RR recovered seven kgs of heroin-like narcotics substance as well as two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top last evening

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people and recovered seven kilograms of a heroin-like narcotic substance and two IEDs from their possession.

A joint team of Kupwara Police and Army 7 RR recovered seven kgs of heroin-like narcotics substance as well as two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top last evening, said J&K police.




Initial investigations revealed that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities.


A case was registered under relevant sections of the law, investigation has been taken up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news jammu and kashmir crime news

