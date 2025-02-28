As the video went viral, the wife released a counter-video, alleging that the man was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and had made suicide attempts previously, which she thwarted. The police have registered a case and are probing further

In a case similar to the Bengaluru techie's suicide last December, a 30-year-old tech firm employee from Agra has ended his life, leaving behind a video accusing his wife for taking the extreme step.

The Defence Colony resident, who worked as a manager with a tech firm in Mumbai, got married on January 30 last year. He ended his life on Monday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after registering a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father on Thursday, the man and his wife came to Agra on February 23.

The man then accompanied his wife to her parents' home, where he was reportedly insulted. He returned home and died by suicide around 5 am the next day.

Before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video on his mobile phone, blaming his wife for driving him to his death.

As the video went viral, his wife released a counter-video, alleging that the man was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and had made suicide attempts previously, which she thwarted.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinayak Bhosale, said the man's post-mortem was conducted on February 24, but no formal complaint was filed at the time.

His sister later saw the video on his phone, leading to the registration of a case.

"We will consider the wife's version of events as well. Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe," Bhosale said, acknowledging that the couple's relationship was troubled.

The incident bears similarities with the death of a techie in Bengaluru on December 9, 2024. He, too, ended his life after recording a video, claiming harassment by his estranged wife.

