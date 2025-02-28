Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > 30 year old Mumbai tech firm employee dies by suicide in Agra blames wife in video

30-year-old Mumbai tech firm employee dies by suicide in Agra, blames wife in video

Updated on: 28 February,2025 04:40 PM IST  |  Agra
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As the video went viral, the wife released a counter-video, alleging that the man was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and had made suicide attempts previously, which she thwarted. The police have registered a case and are probing further

30-year-old Mumbai tech firm employee dies by suicide in Agra, blames wife in video

Representational pic

Listen to this article
30-year-old Mumbai tech firm employee dies by suicide in Agra, blames wife in video
x
00:00

 In a case similar to the Bengaluru techie's suicide last December, a 30-year-old tech firm employee from Agra has ended his life, leaving behind a video accusing his wife for taking the extreme step.


The Defence Colony resident, who worked as a manager with a tech firm in Mumbai, got married on January 30 last year. He ended his life on Monday. 


Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after registering a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).


According to a complaint filed by the victim's father on Thursday, the man and his wife came to Agra on February 23.

The man then accompanied his wife to her parents' home, where he was reportedly insulted. He returned home and died by suicide around 5 am the next day.

Before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video on his mobile phone, blaming his wife for driving him to his death.

As the video went viral, his wife released a counter-video, alleging that the man was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and had made suicide attempts previously, which she thwarted.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinayak Bhosale, said the man's post-mortem was conducted on February 24, but no formal complaint was filed at the time.

His sister later saw the video on his phone, leading to the registration of a case.

"We will consider the wife's version of events as well. Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe," Bhosale said, acknowledging that the couple's relationship was troubled.

The incident bears similarities with the death of a techie in Bengaluru on December 9, 2024. He, too, ended his life after recording a video, claiming harassment by his estranged wife.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news national news agra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK