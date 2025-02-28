Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Palghar crime Man held for attacking injuring fiance

Palghar crime: Man held for attacking, injuring fiancée

Updated on: 28 February,2025 02:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and apprehended the accused, Akshay Patil, on Thursday

Palghar crime: Man held for attacking, injuring fiancée

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Palghar crime: Man held for attacking, injuring fiancée
x
00:00

The police on Friday said that a 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring his fiancée at her workplace in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and apprehended the accused, Akshay Patil, on Thursday, an official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.


The official said the accused was betrothed to the 23-year-old woman, but the wedding was kept on hold for a year, and they were asked not to go for outings.


Angered by this, Patil arrived at his fiancée's workplace on Wednesday and attacked her with a sharp weapon and injured her, he said, adding that the woman has been hospitalised.

Man held from Sindhudurg for raping his daughters, torturing wife

Police in Palghar district have arrested a 56-year-old man who allegedly raped his daughters and tortured his wife, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police apprehended the accused, who is associated with the Chhota Rajan gang, from Sindhudurg district on Thursday, the official said, reported PTI.

Senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his two older daughters on several occasions between 2018 and February 2025 and forced one of them to undergo abortions, reported PTI.

He also beat up and tortured his wife and molested his two minor daughters, aged 16 and 12, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, reported PTI.

Investigations have revealed the accused had six cases in his name at police stations in Palghar, Karjat, Kankavli and Sion, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar Crime News maharashtra mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK