36-year-old man shot at by juvenile in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 36-year-old man was shot at and wounded allegedly by a juvenile in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Saturday.

Four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

On Friday around 5.15 pm, police had received information about a gunshot injury to one Javed at H-4 Block, Jahangirpuri.

He was shifted to BJRM Hospital and later referred to another centre, a senior police officer said.

The inquiry revealed that Javed had sustained a bullet injury in his right eye.

According to Javed, he said that around 4.45 pm, he was near H-3 Block the park when three minor boys known to him came there and one of them fired a gun aimed at his face, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

After firing the gun, all three ran away, she said, adding that the victim's condition is stable.

A CCTV footage of the incident too later surfaced on social media.

In the footage, the victim, seen sitting near a park, is approached by three boys, one of whom shoots at his face. All three flee the spot after the act.

A case under charges of 'attempt to murder' has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station and four juveniles have been apprehended, police said.

The country-made pistol used in the offence has also been recovered, the DCP said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Javed had beaten the father of one of the apprehended boys around seven months back and they had shot at him to avenge that beating, she said.

