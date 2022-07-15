Delhi: 16-year-old girl gang-raped while on joyride, 3 held

The police have apprehended three people, including two who committed the rape and another person who was also present at the time of the crime. All the three accused were aged 23, 25 and 35 years

Representation Pic

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two people in the national capital, an official said on Friday. For the heinous crime, the police have apprehended three people, including two who committed the rape and another person who was also present at the time of the crime. All the three accused were aged 23, 25 and 35 years.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 6-7 when the victim had gone to meet two of her known people.

"A PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station at 4 a.m. on July 8 in which the caller stated three men have molested a girl," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C. said.

The caller, who was the father of the victim girl, told police that his minor daughter went from Vasant Vihar with three people in a Wagon R car at 8.30 p.m. on July 6 and all of them returned the next day, July 7, in the morning. The girl revealed about the incident to her parents late in the evening after which they took their daughter to a hospital.

"On examination, the victim girl informed that at 8.30 p.m. on July 6, she met with two men, both known to her, near Vasant Vihar market. Both of them offered her a joyride and then another person came there with his Wagon R car," the DCP said.

After this, all the four rode the car and went to Mahipalpur where they bought the liquor and consumed it.

"In her statement, the victim stated that after consuming the liquor all four of them went to a lonely place where one of the person, who was known to the girl, kissed her first and later the other two men committed rape," DCP Manoj said.

Accordingly, based on her statement, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The official informed that there was no external injury on the victim or even on the accused. "Investigation is still underway to clarify the facts," the official added.

