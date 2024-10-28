Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > 37 year old poses as IPS officer dupes Nashik businessman of Rs 1 crore arrested

37-year-old poses as IPS officer, dupes Nashik businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Updated on: 28 October,2024 04:29 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused got acquainted with the complainant in 2018 and won his trust. He promised the businessman a railway contract and took Rs 1 crore on various pretexts, a Nashik Police officer said

37-year-old poses as IPS officer, dupes Nashik businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Representational pic

Listen to this article
37-year-old poses as IPS officer, dupes Nashik businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested
x
00:00

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and duping a businessman of Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the police said on Monday.


According to Nashik Police, the accused, Gaurav Ramachheshwar Mishra, allegedly wore a police uniform, travelled in a vehicle with a beacon and used a fake identity card of the inspector general in the Indian Railway Board.


The accused got acquainted with the complainant in 2018 and earned his faith. He promised the businessman a railway contract and took Rs 1 crore for various reasons, an official said.


Realising that Mishra had cheated him, the complainant demanded his money back. The accused called him to a hotel on October 13 and threatened him with a revolver, he said.

The accused also demanded Rs 5 lakh per month as extortion money and threatened to register fake rape cases against him using his influence in the police department, the official said.

He said based on a complaint lodged on Sunday, Mishra was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News national news maharashtra nashik

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK