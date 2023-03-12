Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 43 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Updated on: 12 March,2023 12:52 PM IST  |  Kabul
ANI |

Top

The quake struck at a depth of 201 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.02 and a longitude of 70.58

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-03-2023, 05:11:37 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.58, Depth: 201 Km," NCS tweeted on Sunday.



Also Read: Japan marks 12th anniversary of 2011’s earthquake


The quake struck at a depth of 201 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.02 and a longitude of 70.58.

Further details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

world news kabul afghanistan news earthquake

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK