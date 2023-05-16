Breaking News
DRDO scientist may have shared critical info in person also
CBI to grill Sameer Wankhede in Delhi this week
Mid-day Investigation: In Kurla, illegal share autos make Rs 500 per single trip
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon
Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 4 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachals Sirmaur

4 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Updated on: 16 May,2023 11:51 AM IST  |  Sirmaur
ANI |

Top

"Four people died in an accident after a car fell into a gorge near Pabor in Rajgarh Lana Cheta Marg, Sirmaur district on Tuesday at 5:30 am," Sangrah Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said

4 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Representative image/istock

Listen to this article
4 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur
x
00:00

Four people died after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning, police said.


"Four people died in an accident after a car fell into a gorge near Pabor in Rajgarh Lana Cheta Marg, Sirmaur district on Tuesday at 5:30 am," Sangrah Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.



The deceased were identified as Kamal Raj (40), Jeevan Singh (63) his wife Suma Devi (54) and Rekha (25).


Also Read: 10 people killed in fire at New Zealand hostel

According to the police, three people died on the spot, while one woman died before reaching the hospital.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news himachal pradesh India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK