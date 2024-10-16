The NSG under Amit Shah’s Ministry of Home Affair is a Federal Contingency World Class Zero Error Force, it was established under the National Security Guard Act of 1986, plays critical role in thwarting serious acts of terrorism and ensuring national security

National Security Guard commandos carrying out a mock drill outside Lok Bhavan, in Lucknow, last year on September 14. (Pic/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt wishes to the National Security Guard (NSG), on the occasion of the 40th Raising Day of the NSG, praising their unwavering dedication and bravery in safeguarding the nation.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, "On the occasion of NSG Raising Day, India salutes all NSG personnel for their unwavering dedication, courage and determination in safeguarding our nation. Their commitment to protecting our nation against threats is admirable. They embody valour and professionalism."

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to honour the NSG personnel and their families on NSG Raising Day.

On NSG’s Raising Day, I extend my warm wishes to our @nsgblackcats personnel and their families.



He remarked, "On NSG's Raising Day, I extend my warm wishes to our @nsgblackcatspersonnel and their families. Living up to the motto of Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha, the NSG has consistently fortified national security with remarkable expertise in rapid response, tactical surprise, stealth operations, and flawless accuracy. Salute to the bravehearts of the NSG who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," posted the Home Minister on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joined in and wrote in his X post, "On the 40th Raising Day of National Security Guard, we salute the valour, dedication, and unwavering spirit of our brave soldiers. Their relentless efforts ensure the safety and security of our nation. We honour their service and commitment to defending India from all threats. Jai Hind!"

Saluting the bravery and excellence of NSG on their Raising Day!



BJP leader Anurag Thakur also paid tribute, tagging the personnel on X, he wrote, "Saluting the bravery and excellence of NSG on their Raising Day! Warm wishes to all@nsgblackcatspersonnel and their families. We honour those who gave their lives for the nation. Proud of NSG's dedication to keeping India safe."

The National Security Guard under Amit Shah’s Ministry of Home Affairs is a Federal Contingency World Class Zero Error Force. It was established under the National Security Guard Act of 1986.

Operational headquarters in Manesar, Haryana, the NSG is specifically designed to address anti-terrorist activities. They are equipped and trained for exceptional circumstances.

The NSG has played a critical role in thwarting serious acts of terrorism and ensuring national security ever since its foundation. Their mottos is Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha.

(With inputs from ANI)