Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the India Mobile Congress highlighted the major developments in the telecom sector and said that today our country is one of the most happening countries in the world in terms of telecom and related technology. He added that India is engaged in connecting the world by taking it out of conflict, reported news agency ANI.

"...Today India is one of the most happening countries in the world in terms of telecom and related technology. India, where there are 120 crore mobile phone users, and 95 crore internet users, where more than 40 % of the world's real-time digital transactions take place, where digital connectivity is a last-mile delivery effective tool, the discussion on the status and future of global telecommunication will also become a medium for global good," said PM Modi addressing ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly, reported ANI.

Highlighting India's role in connecting the world by reducing the global conflicts existing today, the Prime Minister said, "WTSA talks about empowering the whole world through consensus. India Mobile Congress talks about empowering the whole world through connectivity. That means consensus and connectivity have been linked together in this event. You know how important both of these are for today's conflict-ridden world. India has been living the immortal message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for thousands of years. When we got the opportunity to lead the G20, we gave the message of one earth, one family, one future. India is engaged in connecting the world by taking it out of conflict..."

PM Modi said that WTSA and IMC coming together is inspiring, adding to that he stated, "When local and vocal get together, the world gets benefitted and it is our aim. India's telecom journey became a matter of study for the entire world. In India, we made telecom not just a medium of connectivity but a medium of attaining equity and providing opportunity. This medium is helping in reducing the differences between poor and rich, villages and cities," reported ANI.

At the India Mobile Congress, PM Modi said that when Digital India's vision was presented, it was said that we would lead with a holistic approach. Adding to that he stated, "We identified four pillars of Digital India- first, device cost must be less, second digital connectivity must reach every nook and corner, third data must be accessible to everyone, and fourth digital-first should be our aim. We worked on all four simultaneously and we also attained results. Mobiles could have not become cheaper if we had not manufactured them in the country."

Elaborating on India's achievements in mobile manufacturing, PM Modi said, "In 2014, there were only two mobile manufacturing units in India and today there are more than 200. Earlier we used to import most of the phones from abroad, today we are manufacturing 6 times more mobile phones in India than before. We are known as a mobile exporter country and we have not stopped here, now we are engaged in providing completely Made-in-India phones to the world, from chips to finished products. We are also making huge investments in semiconductors in India," reported ANI.

At the India Mobile Congress, the Prime Minister emphasised how India emerged as the second-largest 5G market in the world.

"...In just ten years, the length of the optical fibre that India has laid is eight times the distance between the earth and the moon. I will give you an example of India's speed. Two years ago, we launched 5G in the Mobile Congress itself. Today, almost every district of India is connected with 5G service. Today, India has become the second largest 5G market in the world and now we are also working fast on 6G technology," PM Modi added, reported ANI.

"The subject of global framework of digital technology, global guidelines, now the time has come for global institutions to accept its importance for global governance. Dos and don'ts have to be made for technology at the global level. All the digital tools and applications that are available today are beyond limits. They are beyond the boundaries of any country. Therefore, no country can protect its citizens from cyber threats alone. For this, we will have to work together. Global institutions will have to come forward and take responsibility. Just like we have made a global rules and regulations framework for the aviation sector, the digital world also needs a similar framework...India's Data Protection Act and National Cyber Security Strategy show our commitment towards building a safe digital ecosystem...." he said.

(With inputs from ANI)