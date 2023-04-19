4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Bengkulu

The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu.

The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 3.891degS and 101.714degE, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

