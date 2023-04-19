Breaking News
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Bengkulu

Updated on: 19 April,2023 10:43 AM IST  |  Bengkulu
PTI |

The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km

Representation pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu.



The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed.


Also Read: 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Afsin

The earthquake's epicentre was 3.891degS and 101.714degE, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

