4-year-old boy by dies after gym equipment falls on him at Delhi park

Updated on: 14 October,2024 10:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, an officer said

A four-year-old boy died after an open gym equipment installed at a park in the Moti Nagar area in west Delhi fell on his chest, police said on Monday.


The deceased has been identified as Master Arvind, whose father works as a labourer in Saudi Arabia while his mother is a housewife, they added.


"A call was received at the Moti Nagar police station on Sunday about a child pronounced dead on arrival at the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.


An inquiry into the matter revealed that the child was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when an equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious, the DCP said.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, he added.

The police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, the officer said.

As per the website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), open gyms have been installed at around 342 parks across the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the child died after a swing collapsed in the park, as she attributed the incident to negligence on the part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Seeking adequate compensation for the deceased's family, Swaraj claimed that a similar incident took place in the same area last year, which clearly shows poor maintenance of the MCD parks.

The BJP MP also claimed that the police registered the FIR in the latest case only after the intervention of local BJP leaders.

