Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Youth lynched policeman injured in group clash in Bihar

Youth lynched, policeman injured in group clash in Bihar

Updated on: 14 October,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in the Lakhani Vigaha Math area of Danapur sub-division

Youth lynched, policeman injured in group clash in Bihar

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Youth lynched, policeman injured in group clash in Bihar
x
00:00

A 20-year-old man was beaten to death and a policeman was injured when two groups clashed over a petty issue in Bihar’s Patna district on Monday, police said.


Three people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in the Lakhani Vigaha Math area of Danapur sub-division.


“Two groups of the locality clashed over a trivial issue on Monday morning. Police got information that a 20-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbours. When the police reached there, a group of people started throwing stones at them and damaged a police vehicle,” the district police said in a statement.


One police personnel suffered injuries in stone pelting.

“Additional security personnel were immediately called and the situation was brought under control,” the statement said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Vishal Kumar, was sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is on, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bihar Crime News India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK