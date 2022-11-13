×
5-year-old boy killed as iron gate falls on him while playing in Nagpur

Updated on: 13 November,2022 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
He sustained grievous injuries to his head. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said

5-year-old boy killed as iron gate falls on him while playing in Nagpur

Representational Pic


A five-year-old boy was killed after the iron gate at the entrance of his house collapsed on him. The boy was playing in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.


The incident occurred in Kalamna area on Saturday afternoon.



He sustained grievous injuries to his head. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.

