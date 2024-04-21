54 trains cancelled as farmers squat on Punjab tracks

Demanding the release of arrested farmers, the protest has affected the movement of 380 trains

Farmers leaving for the Shambhu border to strengthen the protest in late March. Pic/Getty Images

Fifty-four trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Saturday as farmers squatted on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab’s Patiala district for the fourth day, officials said.

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana police during the ongoing stir. The protest has affected the movement of 380 trains in the last three days, causing inconvenience to passengers, railway officials said.

The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Patiala district’s Shambhu.

They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on Wednesday by squatting on the tracks on the Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.

