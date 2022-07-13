6 killed as heavy rain batters Gujarat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the rain-hit Bodeli town in Chhota Udepur district and also conducted an aerial inspection of some flood-affected areas, his office said

Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Ring Road after monsoon rains, in Rajkot on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Six people died in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Gujarat, raising the toll to 69 since June 1, officials said on Tuesday. Heavy downpour continued in various parts of the state, leading to evacuation of 27,896 people, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the rain-hit Bodeli town in Chhota Udepur district and also conducted an aerial inspection of some flood-affected areas, his office said.

While heavy rains continue to lash districts in south Gujarat since the last few days, parts of Kutch and Rajkot in the Saurashtra region also witnessed heavy showers since Monday night, officials said. Narmada, Surat, Dang, Valsad and Tapi districts of south Gujarat, and Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur in central part of the state witnessed heavy rains over the last one day.

Red alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ for heavy to very heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur districts, as well as Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi in the Saurashtra region till Wednesday morning.

Several residential areas were inundated and flooded roads posed problems for commuters. Heavy rainfall also disrupted normal life in Rajkot city as it received 196 mm showers within a few hours on Tuesday Rajkot taluka in the district received 115 mm rainfall in just six hours from 6 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Woman, daughter killed in Karnataka

A woman, 35, and her daughter, 13, were killed in a wall collapse incident in Markawada village of Uttara Kannada district as heavy rain continued to lash Karnataka on Tuesday. Several incidents of landslides, school building and house collapses were reported from coastal as well as north Karnataka regions. The deceased were asleep when the incident took place.

27,896

No of people evacuated from flooded parts

