The deceased was pushing his cart from Naya Bazaar near Lahori Gate to Qutub Chowk on the day of the incident

A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death with a scissor by three drunk juveniles after a verbal spat in here, an official said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on the intervening night of February 19 and 20 from Hindu Rao Hospital, where the deceased, identified as Pulkit Singh, a handcart pusher, was brought in an unresponsive and motionless state.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. "Approximately 30 CCTV footages were analyzed that showed that the deceased, with his left hand on his chest, chasing some boys as he entered the Priyadarshani Jhuggi, and he collapsed along the way," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Singh's co-worker, Chunchun Singh, revealed that the deceased was pushing his cart from Naya Bazaar near Lahori Gate to Qutub Chowk on the day of the incident.

"Before reaching Qutub Chowk, two or three drunk boys were standing in the middle of the road, and when Singh asked them to clear the path, a verbal altercation ensued," the DCP said.

In a fit of rage, one of the minors attacked the deceased's chest with a sharp object and fled, the DCP said.

Singh chased them and collapsed, he said. The minors were eventually apprehended on the evening of February 20, he said.

Singh, a native of Bihar's Khagaria, was declared dead at 11:45 pm and an injury was found on the left side of the chest, police said.

His body was shifted to a mortuary where his post-mortem was conducted. The crime scene - Priyadarshani Jhuggi, behind Hanuman Mandir, was inspected by FSL and the district crime team and exhibits were lifted.

