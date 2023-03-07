65 per cent women prefer investing in real estate, 20 per cent stocks: Anarock survey

According to an Anarock survey, at least 65 per cent of women respondents prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 per cent favouring the stock markets

Representative Image

Ahead of International Women's Day, real estate consultant Anarock has conducted a survey across India that suggests that 83 per cent of women prefer homes priced above Rs 45 lakh and 27 per cent of women prefer premium homes priced at Rs 90 lakh. The sample size of the consumer survey was 5,500, out of which 50 per cent of respondents were women.

According to an Anarock survey, at least 65 per cent of women respondents prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 per cent favouring the stock markets.

Just eight per cent of women respondents favour gold, and seven per cent prefer FDs (fixed deposits), the survey highlighted.

"At a time when housing sales have reached an all-time high, women are a key homebuyer segment. 83 per cent of women respondents in Anarock's most recent Consumer Sentiment Survey looking at homes priced above Rs 45 lakh. The Rs 45-90 lakh budget range is the 'sweet spot' for 36 per cent of women home seekers, and 27 per cent prefer premium homes priced from INR 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. 20 per cent prefer luxury homes priced more than Rs 1.5 crore," the survey states.

Also Read: Women's Day: Free travel facility for women throughout the day, announces MBMC

Affordable homes priced under Rs 45 lakh are the least preferred.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock Group, said, "Over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres. Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends - from bigger homes, ready-to-move properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want. And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market."

More women are now also buying property for investment. As per the survey, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changes from the previous survey. It now stands at 77:23, where it was previously 82:18.

Anarock also noted that there are many benefits that Indian women can avail by buying and registering properties in their names.

Various government policies support and promote women home ownership in India.

To avail homes under the government's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) introduced in 2015, homes have to be mandatorily registered either in a woman's name or with a woman as co-owner.

"Lower stamp duty is another benefit women homebuyers enjoy," Anarock said.

Stamp duty charges are lower in many states, if the property is registered in a woman's name.