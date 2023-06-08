7 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh

Seven persons were killed and two others injured when a dumper truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said

Seven persons were killed and two others injured when a dumper truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI.

The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added.

