7 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 08 June,2023 12:04 PM IST  |  Sidhi
PTI

Top

Seven persons were killed and two others injured when a dumper truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said

7 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on SUV in Madhya Pradesh

Representative image/iStock

Seven persons were killed and two others injured when a dumper truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.


The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI.


The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said.


A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

