78 new Covid-19 infections in Thane; active cases cross 1,900 mark

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,905 active Covid-19 cases

Representational image

As many as 278 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,38,453, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, the district currently has 1,905 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

Also read: Mumbai may see rise in Covid-19 cases during festive season

The toll stood in Thane remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,25,082, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal