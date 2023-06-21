Eight injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police

The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

Two persons have sustained serious head injuries.

A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Further details are awaited.

