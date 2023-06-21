Breaking News
Eight injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

Updated on: 21 June,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police.


The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.


Two persons have sustained serious head injuries.


A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

hyderabad india India news national news telangana

