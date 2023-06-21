Eight injured as flyover slab collapses in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police
Representative image/iStock
The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.
Two persons have sustained serious head injuries.
A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.
Further details are awaited.
