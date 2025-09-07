Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > 8 lakh youth given government jobs UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls UPPSC Fair and Transparent

"8 lakh youth given government jobs...": UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls UPPSC 'Fair and Transparent'

Updated on: 07 September,2025 03:26 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that eight lakh youth have been given government jobs in the last eight years through a fair and transparent recruitment process while distributing appointment letters to newly selected candidates by UPPSC

UP CM presents an appointment letter during a ceremony. Pic/PTI

He said the strictness in the system has ensured that only deserving candidates were selected, and their contributions will benefit the state.

He said the strictness in the system has ensured that only deserving candidates were selected, and their contributions will benefit the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that eight lakh youth have been given government jobs in the last eight years through a fair and transparent recruitment process while distributing appointment letters to newly selected candidates by UPPSC.

He said the strictness in the system has ensured that only deserving candidates were selected, and their contributions will benefit the state.



Addressing the gathering in Lucknow, CM Yogi said, "I thank you for being selected through a fair and transparent recruitment process. In the last eight years, we have given government jobs to eight lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh. Our effort is that no youth faces any discrimination in any selection process in the state."


The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh had overcome the negative perception it once held. "Eight years ago, two things were attached to Uttar Pradesh. The youth of the state were looked down upon outside Uttar Pradesh, and the second stigma of being a BIMARU state was attached. A state where God had to take incarnation was known as a BIMARU state. A fear used to float in the minds of people about what might happen where," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also stressed that Uttar Pradesh had now become the second-largest economy in the country and was considered the fastest-growing state.

CM Yogi highlighted reforms in recruitment, saying, "We have given a clean and transparent environment to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Someone is not given any job. There would have been no need to recommend. Now there is a flood of jobs."

He said the secure environment in the state had also encouraged investment. "The security environment created in the state has encouraged investment in the state," the CM added.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also spoke about skill development and industrial growth. "14 lakh youth are those who took training from Kaushal Vikas and are working somewhere or the other. Eight years ago, there were no industries here. The ITIs that were there earlier were being closed. Today, the government is running more than 300 ITIs. Today, 3000 ITIs are running in the private sector," CM Yogi said. 

