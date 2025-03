900 Maha Kumbh visitors still missing, claims Akhilesh Yadav, seeks status on 'jobs' for bike riders

Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, saying that he wonders whether the government had any plans to give jobs to "four lakh youths" who were roped in to ferry the pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh on their motorcycles, as claimed by the CM

Akhilesh Yadav. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that around 900 people who went missing at Maha Kumbh were yet to be found and challenged the state government to give a status on the matter to their families.

He also took a dig Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, saying that he wonders whether the government had any plans to give jobs to "four lakh youths" who were roped in to ferry the pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh on their motorcycles, as claimed by the CM.

"Our Chief Minister is an amazing man. He says four lakh youths having bikes were employed. And what commercial way have you adopted to allow business from bikes...It means that youths will get jobs after 144 years," Yadav said in Mahoba on Sunday.

The Maha Kumbh held this year was said to be a rare event occurring after 144 years due to celestial alignment.

Adityanath had earlier claimed that around four lakh civil service aspirants recovered the cost of a new motorcycle from the earnings of the ferrying business.

Yadav said there were still posters of more than 900 missing at hospitals, police stations, and public places, as he predicted a defeat of the BJP on the back of the downtrodden and marginalised.

"BJP will get worst defeat in future. They (BJP) could not understand the defeat they got in the Lok Sabha polls. Now PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) have started uniting," he said.

In a statement on Monday also, Yadav accused the BJP of creating a rift in society.

He alleged that the party ended the reservation of Anglo-Indians, brought black laws to trouble the farmers, troubled every citizen with demonetisation and created problems for small shopkeepers, traders and businessmen with GST.

"They played the politics of hate based on religion and caste and now they are doing the politics of Waqf," he said.

"PDA is the name of unity of 90 per cent of people. PDA is the shield of the Constitution and reservation. BJP is constantly conspiring against PDA. The PDA community understands the conspiracies of the BJP. It will once again teach a lesson to BJP in the coming elections," Yadav said.

