SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December. 3, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed violence in Sambhal as "well-planned" with the intent to disturb the long-held communal harmony in the area, reported news agency PTI.

The SP chief in Lok Sabha emphasised that Sambhal has historically been a symbol of brotherhood, and the violence has significantly impacted this social fabric.

Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating this violence, and said, “The incident that took place was a planned conspiracy. The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country.”

‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ is a cultural ethos representing the coexistence of Hindu and Muslim traditions.

He called for accountability from the Sambhal administration, demanding the suspension of responsible officials and legal action against them for their hasty response to the situation.

He also claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country, stated PTI.

"This government doesn't respect the Constitution," the SP leader charged, raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24, leading to the deaths of four individuals and injuring numerous others.

This unrest followed a court order from November 19, which mandated a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, sought by Hindu side who alleged that the mosque was built by the Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 following the demolition of a temple.

Shehzad Poonawalla attacks Congress and Samajwadi Party over Sambhal visit

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday attacked the Congress and SP amid the disruption over their proposed visits to Sambhal.

He criticised both opposition parties for indulging in politics over riots and deaths, saying that they are the ones who create chaos.

"Indulging in politics over riots and deaths is the character of Congress and Samajwadi Party. Ek to aag lagate hain (They are the ones who disrupt). Why are they sending the delegation (to Sambhal)? The court asked for the survey to be carried out in line with the Constitution. Congress supports claims made by Waqf, but when a Hindu party goes to court...they want to stand with rioters. This shows Congress' role in the politics of polarisation," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

His comments come after a 15-member delegation of SP leaders along with MLAs and MPs were stopped from visiting Sambhal district by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this week. Congress delegation is also expected to visit the violence-hit district on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)