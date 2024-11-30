A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, led by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired), of the Allahabad High Court, has been set up by UP Governor to look into the matter

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sambhal violence: Security deployment continues as tensions over Jama Masjid survey persist x 00:00

The security deployment in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh continues for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday amid tensions over the Shahi Jama Masjif Survey, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI sources, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is most likely visit Sambhal on Saturday.

The stones-pelting incident that led to violence over the survey team on November 24 claimed the lives of 4 individuals and others injured, including officials and locals.

A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, led by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired), of the Allahabad High Court, has been set up by UP Governor Anandiben Patel to look into the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court requested Uttar Pradesh to ensure "harmony and peace" in Sambhal and ordered the trial court in Sambhal not to proceed with the suit against the Jama Masjid till the Masjid Committee's petition against the survey is listed in the High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered that the report of the advocate commissioner, who conducted the survey of the mosque, be maintained in a sealed cover and not opened in the meantime, ANI reported.

"Peace and harmony have to be maintained. We don't want anything to happen... We have to be absolutely, totally neutral and ensure nothing wrong is done," said the bench at the outset.

The apex court was hearing the Committee of Management of Jama Masjid in Sambhal's appeal against the lower court's November 19 order to inspect the mosque.

According to ANI, as the matter came for hearing, the bench informed senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who was representing the mosque committee, that they had to approach the High Court challenging the trial court's order for the survey rather than the Supreme Court.

On November 19, the civil judge, senior division, asked the court commissioner to conduct an inspection of the mosque and submit a report to the court.

The Masjid Committee moved to the apex court directly, citing "extraordinary situation".

The petition was submitted under Section 136 of the Constitution, which grants the Supreme Court the authority to directly adjudicate any subject.

Tensions in Sambhal had been simmering since November 19, when the district court ordered a mosque survey. Opposing the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid people clashed with police, leading to the deaths of four individuals, ANI reported.

The survey was conducted in response to a petition filed in local court by some individuals alleging that the mosque's location was once a Harihar temple.

(With ANI inputs)