Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sambhal violence: Report on mosque survey likely to be submitted to local court; security tight in district x 00:00

Security was stepped up across the district ahead of Friday prayers and the likely submission of a report on the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal by the court-appointed ASI team following claims that a temple once stood at the spot, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said security measures have been reinforced at sensitive religious sites in the area and around the court in Chandausi, reported PTI.

The lawyer for the Hindu side, Gopal Sharma, said the court hearing on Friday will see the plaintiff's side present their reply, and the court commissioner is expected to submit the findings from the survey conducted on the disputed site.

"Our further action will be determined after the survey report is reviewed," Sharma said, reported PTI.

Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, the lawyer representing the Muslim side, said they are fully prepared to present their case, reported PTI.

"We have all the necessary evidence, and we will first request a copy of the survey report before strongly presenting our side in court," Warsi stated, reported PTI.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the Sambhal violence.

The situation remains tense after the Sambhal violence, and local authorities are closely monitoring the developments to maintain peace and order.

UP governor sets up 3-member judicial commission to probe Sambhal violence

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the Sambhal violence.

The commission has been directed to complete its inquiry within two months from the date of the notification. Any extension of this timeline will require approval from the government.

In a notification issued on November 28, the Governor emphasised the necessity of conducting a "thorough inquiry to serve the public interest and ensure transparency".

The inquiry commission will be headed by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court. The other members include Amit Mohan Prasad, a retired IAS officer, and Arvind Kumar Jain, a retired IPS officer, the notification said.

(With inputs from PTI)