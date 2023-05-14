Breaking News
Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 14 May,2023 01:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter

Pic/Arvind Kejriwal Twitter Handle

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Sunday and discussed current political developments.


Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter.



Also read: Maharashtra: Karnataka win gives hope to Congress and its allies


"I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments", the AAP national convenor tweeted. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news aaditya thackeray arvind kejriwal

