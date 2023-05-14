Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

"I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments", the AAP national convenor tweeted.

