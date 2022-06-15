Aaditya Thackeray reaches Lucknow, says 'pehle mandir, phir sarkaar'

At the Lucknow airport, a large number of Shiva Sainiks accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Thackeray, carrying the party flags, banners and raising full-throated cries of 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he reciprocated and said he looked forward to his trip to the holy place

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on his arrival at the airport in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Minister Ayodhya to offer his prayers at the Ram Temple site, reported news agency ANI.

While talking to reporters, Aaditya Thackeray said: "When we came for the 1st time in 2018, we said 'pehle mandir, phir sarkaar'... I'll offer prayers and receive blessings... the land is not political, it's the land of 'Ram Rajya'."

At the Lucknow airport, a large number of Shiva Sainiks accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Thackeray, carrying the party flags, banners and raising full-throated cries of 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he reciprocated and said he looked forward to his trip to the holy place.

"Ayodhya is a place of faith for all... It is linked to Lord Ram. I have come here several times in the past few years in 2018, and 2019. My current visit is only for seeking darshan and blessings of Ram Lalla, there is no politics behind it," said Thackeray.

During his sojourn in Ayodhya, he will pray at the temple of Ram Lalla, visit the upcoming Lord Ram Temple being constructed and perform 'Saryu aarti' in the evening.

Meanwhile, earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that Aaditya Thackeray's Ayodhya visit is "not a political programme".

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had come to Ayodhya when he was not holding any office, and later paid a visit after becoming the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)