BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Cousins Aaditya and Amit to spearhead Sena and MNS campaign respectively, as one seeks to continue hold over city and the other looks for an unlikely underdog win

BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC

Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray


While the Shiv Sena and the BJP are the main contenders for the BMC election, the city will also see a fight between the next generation of Thackerays—Aaditya and Amit. Mumbai and the state have been witnessing political rivalry between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray since the last 13 years, and now their sons are entering the fray. The Sena has brought Aaditya forward as the face of Mumbai while Amit has started meeting with party karyakartas and youth members.

The student wing of MNS has started Punarbandhani Abhiyan under the leadership of Amit, who is the president of the wing. As part of this, Amit is visiting the party’s ward level offices to interact with students and youth. “Amit will play an important role in the election. He is meeting karyakartas and youths to understand their issues,” said MNS leader Sandip Deshpande.




Meanwhile, Aaditya, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, will take full responsibility for the civic elections, said party insiders. “Aaditya Thackeray is the face of the youth. As guardian minister, he is taking initiatives for developing the city with a new vision,” said former mayor and party spokesperson Kishori Pednekar. 


