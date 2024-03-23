AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh detained

At ITO, the AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government

Police detain supporters of AAP. Pic/PTI

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

The two ministers were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, violating Section 144.

“I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in false cases, and now those participating in peaceful protests are also being arrested. If this isn’t the murder of democracy, then what is?” Atishi posted on X.

At ITO, the AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

