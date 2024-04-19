AAP MLA Amanatullah questioned by ED for over 13 hours in Waqf Board case; asked to appear again

Khan told reporters while leaving that he deposed before the ED on the directions of the Supreme Court and that his statement was recorded by the agency.

Enforcement Directorate. File pic

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for more than 13 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board under his chairmanship, officials said. He reached the ED office in central Delhi around 11 am and left after midnight following more than 13 hours of questioning. Sources said he has been asked to appear before the agency next week.

Khan told reporters while leaving that he deposed before the ED on the directions of the Supreme Court and that his statement was recorded by the agency. He said he has been asked to provide some documents to the agency in connection with this probe. Khan said reports of his arrest were "rumours". AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi and other party leaders visited Khan's house Thursday evening and met his family members expressing their solidarity with them.

Atishi told reporters outside Khan's house that they were getting news of their MLA's arrest. She said the case against him was fake. "We are getting the news that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan ji has been arrested," she had said. The deposition of the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat came after the Supreme Court last week refused to entertain his anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. The apex court had directed him to join the investigation on April 18.

Speaking to reporters before entering the ED office, Khan had claimed that he followed the rules when he was the chairman of the Waqf Board and did everything after taking legal opinion and as per the new Act (for the board) that came in 2013. The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

The ED, which had conducted raids on his premises, has claimed Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates. The ED had alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship (2018-2022).

