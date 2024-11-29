AAP leaders staged a protest in Parliament, accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to maintain law and order in Delhi after recent incidents like the Prashant Vihar explosion. CM Atishi likened the city’s state to 1990s Mumbai, criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged lapses

File Pic

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in the Parliament premises on Friday, raising concerns over what they claim is a worsening law and order situation in the national capital. The protest included prominent AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Sandeep Pathak, among others.

The protest followed a high-alert situation in Delhi on Thursday after an explosion occurred in the Prashant Vihar area. Emergency response teams, including fire tenders, the National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell, and Bomb Disposal Squad, were dispatched to the site. The incident has heightened concerns about safety in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticised the BJP-led central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what she described as a failure to maintain law and order in Delhi. Drawing a stark comparison, she likened the city’s current state to Mumbai in the 1990s, a period often portrayed in films and television as being under the grip of the underworld.

#WATCH | Delhi | Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in Parliament premises alleging deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi pic.twitter.com/H7xsFIURSK — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

"Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, a time when the underworld dominated the city, as depicted in TV shows and films," Atishi said. She accused Amit Shah of neglecting his responsibilities as Home Minister, alleging that extortion calls and gunfire incidents are now occurring alarmingly close to his residence.

"The BJP and Amit Shah ji have one primary responsibility in Delhi—law and order. But today, extortion calls and incidents of gunfire are reported within a 5–10 km radius of the Home Minister's residence. Bomb blasts have also started happening. Businesspeople are being threatened, and young lives are at risk. I urge the BJP and the Home Minister to focus on Delhi's safety once their election campaigns are over," she said, addressing the media.

Atishi further referenced the explosion in Prashant Vihar, pointing out its proximity to a school and residential areas. She held the BJP-led Centre responsible for the city’s security lapses.

"In Delhi, law and order is the sole responsibility of the Centre. Other governance matters fall under the Delhi government. Yesterday’s blast near a school in Prashant Vihar is just one example of daily occurrences. Such incidents are unacceptable. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP must be held accountable for these lapses," she added.

The BJP is yet to respond to AAP's allegations. However, the incident has sparked a political debate over the safety and governance of the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI)