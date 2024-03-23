Mann, called Kejriwal a patriot and added he will emerge from this episode a bigger leader

Bhagwant Mann

Listen to this article AAP rock solid behind Kejriwal: Punjab CM Mann x 00:00

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the family of his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, and said the party stood rock solid behind him.

Mann, called Kejriwal a patriot and added he will emerge from this episode a bigger leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal is not just an individual but an idea, he said.

The Punjab chief minister lashed at the BJP and the prime minister, alleging they were pursuing “dictatorship” and did not want any opposition leader to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Where is democracy in this country? In Russia, (Vladimir) Putin got 88 per cent votes. They are following Putin’s path,” Mann said recalling the recent elections in Russia.

Mann said he will continue to attend the meetings of the opposition bloc INDIA as he used to do along with Kejriwal in the past.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever