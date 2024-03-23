Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > AAP rock solid behind Kejriwal Punjab CM Mann
<< Back to Elections 2024

AAP rock solid behind Kejriwal: Punjab CM Mann

Updated on: 23 March,2024 05:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Mann, called Kejriwal a patriot and added he will emerge from this episode a bigger leader

AAP rock solid behind Kejriwal: Punjab CM Mann

Bhagwant Mann

Listen to this article
AAP rock solid behind Kejriwal: Punjab CM Mann
x
00:00

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday met the family of his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, and said the party stood rock solid behind him.


Mann, called Kejriwal a patriot and added he will emerge from this episode a bigger leader.


Kejriwal is not just an individual but an idea, he said.


The Punjab chief minister lashed at the BJP and the prime minister, alleging they were pursuing “dictatorship” and did not want any opposition leader to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Where is democracy in this country? In Russia, (Vladimir) Putin got 88 per cent votes. They are following Putin’s path,” Mann said recalling the recent elections in Russia.

Mann said he will continue to attend the meetings of the opposition bloc INDIA as he used to do along with Kejriwal in the past.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhagwant Mann arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK