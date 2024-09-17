Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > AAP to announce name of new Delhi CM at 12 noon

AAP to announce name of new Delhi CM at 12 noon

Updated on: 17 September,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said.

AAP to announce name of new Delhi CM at 12 noon

Arvind Kejriwal/ File Photo

AAP to announce name of new Delhi CM at 12 noon
The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said.


Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".



"The name of the new CM will be announced at 12 noon today after the legislative party meeting," a party functionary said.


