AAP to announce name of new Delhi CM at 12 noon

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said.

Arvind Kejriwal/ File Photo

Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".

"The name of the new CM will be announced at 12 noon today after the legislative party meeting," a party functionary said.

