Acid attack on schoolgirl: Delhi Commission for Women serves notice to police

Updated on: 14 December,2022 05:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to police, when the girl was going to her school in the Dwarka area of the national capital, two bike-borne miscreants threw acid on her. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital where her condition is stated to be critcal

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the acid attack on a 17-year-old schoolgirl and issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding it.


According to police, when the girl was going to her school in the Dwarka area of the national capital, two bike-borne miscreants threw acid on her. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital where her condition is stated to be critcal.



DCW Members Vandana Singh and Firdaus Khan visited the girl in the hospital and interacted with her family. The Commission has assured full support to the victim and her family.


A team of the Commission is also deployed at the hospital with the girl.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the DCW has sought an action taken report in the matter to Delhi Police. The Commission has sought a copy of FIR alongwith details of accused arrested in the matter. It has also demanded the details of any complaint made by the girl and/or her family regarding threats to her along with action taken thereon.

Details of the shop from which the acid was procured alongwith details of action taken against the seller of acid has also been sought.

Further, in its notice to the Home Department, the DCW has stated that acid is freely available across the country, especially in the Capital.

It has repeatedly recommended a complete ban on retail sale of acid; however, no action has been taken till date in the matter.

Further, the Commission had also recently released a report on the lack of implementation of the Delhi Government order for regulating sale of acid in Delhi. The order empowers area SDM to make surprise inspections and impose a penalty of Rs 50,000 for violations.

The report revealed that regular inspections to regulate acid sale were also not being conducted in districts in Delhi.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "It is very unfortunate that despite repetitive recommendations of the Commission, the retail sale of acid is not banned. Acid is being sold openly in the market unchecked. In Fact it is as easy to obtain acid as it is to purchase vegetables! Government must ban retail sale of acid. Further Delhi Police must arrest the men and investigate the case properly so that the strongest punishment can be given to them."

