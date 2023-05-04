Breaking News
Active Covid cases in country dip to 36,244

Updated on: 04 May,2023 10:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The death toll has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

Representative image. Pic/Istock

India has logged 3,962 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 36,244 from 40,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.


The death toll has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,60,678).


Also Read: Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
4,43,92,828 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
