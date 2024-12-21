Breaking News
Allu Arjun attended 'Pushpa-2' screening despite police denying permission: CM Revanth Reddy

Allu Arjun attended 'Pushpa-2' screening despite police denying permission: CM Revanth Reddy

Updated on: 21 December,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Even after the death of a woman in a stampede, the actor did not leave the cinema hall, prompting the police to force him out, CM alleged

Allu Arjun while in police custody. File Pic/PTI

Despite police permission being denied, top Telugu actor Allu Arjun attended the theatre where 'Pushpa-2' was screened on December 4, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy charged on Saturday.


Even after the death of a woman in a stampede, the actor did not leave the cinema hall, prompting the police to force him out, CM alleged.


Responding to the issue after AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised it in the Assembly, Reddy, referring to videos in circulation, found fault with Allu Arjun for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds in spite of the heavy crowd.


Reddy further said the theatre management gave a letter to the police on December 2 seeking security for the visit of top actors and others on December 4.

However, the police rejected the application, citing difficulties in crowd management.

Before entering the theatre and exiting, the actor stood through the sunroof of his car and waved to the crowds leading to thousands of fans jostling to get a glimpse of him, he said.

He slammed film personalities for making a beeline for Allu Arjun's residence to meet him after his arrest but not showing empathy to visit the boy who is undergoing treatment in hospital after suffering injuries in the incident.

"I appeal to the top film personalities that they should not be inhuman," he said.

He also said there won't be any special privileges when untoward incidents like death in a stampede happen and said the government would not spare those who troubled common people.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2,'.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. 

