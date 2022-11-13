×
Actor Kalyani Kurale killed in road accident in Kolhapur

Updated on: 13 November,2022 05:38 PM IST  |  Kolhapur
mid-day online correspondent |

She was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, an official said

Kalyani Kurale. Pic/Instagram


Marathi television actor Kalyani Kurale died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district. She was 32, a police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who was known for her role in the TV serial 'Tujyhat Jeev Rangala', was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, the official said.



"She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the Kolhapur police official said.

(with PTI inputs)

 

