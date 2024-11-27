Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said when hundreds of people are arrested on "tiny" charges in the country, why is Adani not in jail?

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Adani indictment row: Rahul Gandhi demands Gautam Adani's arrest, accuses govt of protecting him x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said businessman Gautam Adani should be arrested after his indictment in the US and accused the government of protecting him, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said when hundreds of people are arrested on "tiny" charges in the country, why is Adani not in jail?

The reiteration by Gandhi comes hours after the Adani Group said the billionaire and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case.

The duo has been charged with securities fraud that involves a levy of monetary penalties.

"You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges. Which world are you living in? Obviously, he is going to deny the charges," Rahul Gandhi said when asked about the denial of charges by the Adani Group, reported PTI.

"The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail... The government is protecting him," the former Congress chief said, reported PTI.

Gandhi was the first to demand the arrest of Adani after charges of alleged bribery were made out by the US against the businessman.

Earlier, Adani's lawyer Mukul Rohtagi said there are no specific charges against the businessman or his associates and the accusations of bribery are very general and no specifics on who gave the bribe to whom are not specified.

Earlier today, in its exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) had cited the news reporting on the alleged bribery and corruption charges against Adani officials as 'incorrect.'

"Media articles state that certain of our directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jain have been charged with violation(s) of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment. Such statements are incorrect," said the statement by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

"Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or civil complaint of the US SEC," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)