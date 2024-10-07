The rudder system controls the flight on vertical axis. DGCA's safety recommendations come in light of a US National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Investigation Report that highlighted safety concerns in Boeing 737 aircraft
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to all airlines operating the Boeing 737 aircraft and instructed them to address concerns raised in a United States (US) investigation report over the 'potential risk' of a malfunction of the 'rudder control system'. The rudder system controls the flight on vertical axis.
The civil aviation regulator's safety recommendations come in light of a US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Aviation Investigation Report that highlighted safety concerns in Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with a certain type of rudder control system.
DGCA's advisory cited the US aviation report on 'Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators' that showed a 'potential risk' of jamming, and asked airlines to convey measures to help crews handle such a situation.
"Until further notice, such aircraft will not be undertaking 'Category III B' landing or operations," said DGCA officials. "A 'Category III B' approach is a precision landing with a decision height lower than 50 feet and a runway visibility between 700 and 150 feet," explained a DGCA official.