Three people, including the pilot, first officer and an engineer on board were killed in the Pune helicopter crash. The helicopter had taken off from Oxford golf club helipad and was on its way to Juhu in Mumbai

The wreckage of the helicopter which crashed in Pune on Wednesday, October 2. PIC/PTI

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has sent its 'Go Team' to analyse the evidence collected by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the preliminary investigation into the Pune helicopter crash incident which took place on Wednesday, October 2.

"AAIB has launched our 'Go Team' to collect material evidences... will publish preliminary report as soon as possible," a statement from the bureau read.

"After an aviation accident, the local people, authorities and agencies are always the first ones to respond. For example, after the crash which took place this morning, the local police and fire department, along with the nearby residents were the first ones to respond, as rescue operations are always the first priority," a source from AAIB disclosed.

The source added, "Once such an accident takes place, the nearest DGCA office is informed about it by the local authorities. A team from DGCA officials is then dispatched to recover the evidence required for the investigation. These pieces of evidence usually consist of the 'black box' from the accident site along with other pieces of evidence and statements of survivors, if any."

While explaining the 'Go Team', the source said, "This evidence is primary analysed by experts at DGCA and is later handed over to AAIB for further analysis. Once AAIB takes possession of the evidence, a team of technical experts study the data and analyse it in order to find the cause of the crash. They release a preliminary report about the crash and do a detailed analysis of the site of the incident and other evidences."

