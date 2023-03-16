Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenges BJP to hold debate on Rahul Gandhis speech

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenges BJP to hold debate on Rahul Gandhi's speech

Updated on: 16 March,2023 03:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, 'Every day, leaders of the ruling party disrupt the Parliament proceedings and put the blame for it on the opposition. They are trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image as a part of a conspiracy ahead of Karnataka polls'

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenges BJP to hold debate on Rahul Gandhi's speech

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha. File Pic/PTI


Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday challenged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold a debate in Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's speech in the UK.


While talking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Every day, leaders of the ruling party disrupt the Parliament proceedings and put the blame for it on the opposition. They are trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image as a part of a conspiracy ahead of Karnataka polls."



"If the Modi government has the courage, then it should give permission to hold a debate in Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's speech. We will prove who is against the country. It's not Rahul Gandhi, but the Modi government," he alleged.


Parliament was adjourned for the day amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs on Thursday. Congress and other opposition parties insisted on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Also Read: Two acquitted in 1989 Nusli Wadia murder attempt case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," Rahul Gandhi had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
karnataka news India news national news rahul gandhi congress bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK