African delegates visit the PRAYAG centre to learn India's river strategies

Updated on: 21 September,2024 05:11 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Delegates from Africa, accompanied by a GIZ team, had a firsthand look at India's cutting-edge river management techniques at the PRAYAG real-time monitoring centre for the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, PTI reported.

Delegates from Africa, accompanied by a GIZ team, had a firsthand look at India's cutting-edge river management techniques at the PRAYAG real-time monitoring centre for the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, PTI reported.


The tour of the centre was hosted on Friday by Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). 



Srivastava highlighted the platform's role in tracking key Namami Gange projects, environmental flows (EFlow), and the Ganga Geo Portal.


According to a post made on X by NMCG on Saturday, the talks covered the five main pillars of the NMCG with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology including solar-powered sewage treatment facilities (STPs).

The post highlighted the PRAYAG (Platform for Real-time Analysis of Yamuna and Ganga) platform as a prime example of India's dedication to sustainable river management. The site is a vital tool for tracking water quality and the advancement of several rejuvenation projects.

As per the post on X, the NMCG officials had a productive discussion about strengthening collaboration and exchanging knowledge with the African delegation and the GIZ team, emphasizing the common global challenge of river restoration. PTI cited.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work.

"This visit has strengthened our collective vision for river rejuvenation and sustainable solutions to ensure the long-term health of our rivers," said Srivastava to PTI.

The conversation emphasized the significance of implementing cutting-edge techniques and new technology in line with the Namami Gange mission, to grow global partnerships in river revitalization initiatives. The post by NMCG added, as cited by PTI.

